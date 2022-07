BALTIMORE — It's not even August yet, and Baltimore police officers are investigating 200 murders since the start of 2022.

That's after a 52-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Montpelier Street. There, police found the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.