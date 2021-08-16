Baltimore Police hold 7th annual 'Cops and Community Day'

BALTIMORE — City police are trying to get the city to see them as more than law enforcement.

They want to be seen as members of the community as well.

To help make that goal a reality. BPD took part in the 7th annual cops and community day today.

It was over at the Northwood baseball complex near Morgan State.

The main event-- a softball showdown between the Baltimore city State's Attorney office and the North Eastern police district.

Organizer Marques Dent says it's important for kids to see officers as friendly faces.

Kids at the event also got school supplies to help start the school year off right.