BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old sedan service driver.

Faruq Osilalu's car was located in the City on September 29.

However, he hasn't been seen since September 17 before midnight.

Osilalu stands around 6 feet 1, weighing approximately 148 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore Police Missing Persons Unit at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020.