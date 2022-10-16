Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating the circumstances behind the burning of a body in the 1000 block of East 20th street.

When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City firefighters were putting out the fire.

The remains of an unidentified man were discovered, fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called and have taken control of the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

