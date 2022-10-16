Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.( (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 12:50 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 13:25:57-04

BALTIMORE  — Police are investigating the circumstances behind the burning of a body in the 1000 block of East 20th street.

When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City firefighters were putting out the fire.

The remains of an unidentified man were discovered, fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called and have taken control of the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019