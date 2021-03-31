Baltimore Police Department undergoes leadership shakeup

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday announced a shakeup in the department's executive leadership.

Danny Murphy, the current Deputy Commissioner of the Compliance Bureau is departing.

He will be replaced by Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan of the Operations Bureau.

Colonel Sheree Briscoe is being promoted to take his spot.

Murphy came to Baltimore from the New Orleans Police Department, after serving as Deputy Superintendent of Compliance while Harrison was Chief there.

Before joining BPD, Sullivan was Deputy Police Chief in Louisville, Kentucky.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Major Cities Chief’s Association’s Police Executive Leadership Institute, and Southern Police Institute.

Murphy and Sullivan have each played large rolls in implementing the federal consent decree.

Briscoe currently oversees the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Prior to that, she commanded the Neighborhood Services Section which includes the Neighborhood Coordination Officer (NCO) program, Crisis Intervention and Homeless Outreach Teams, and the Youth Services and Communications Sections.

Briscoe is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Coppin State University.

The leadership changes will go into effect on June 1.

