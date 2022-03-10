Baltimore Police Department face lawsuit over former GTTF members

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department faces another massive lawsuit over the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

A man named Demetric Simon filed a $17-million lawsuit against the police department and several members of the former task force.

Back in 2014, former sergeant Wayne Jenkins ran over a man in northeast Baltimore. According to court documents, Jenkins then asked officers Keith Gladstone and Carmine Vignola to plant evidence at the scene. Instead, another officer, Robert Hankard, planed a BB gun at the scene.

Simon spent almost a year in jail on weapons charges because of the incident.

Gladstone and Vignola both pleaded guilty in connection to this case. Robert Hankard has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in early April.

