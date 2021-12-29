Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison test positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Earlier today, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently self-isolating at his home in Baltimore.

Commissioner Harrison is currently only experiencing mild symptoms. This is a break-through infection; Commissioner Harrison is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot based on the recommended guidance from the Baltimore City Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m in good spirits,” said Commissioner Harrison. “I’m glad I was fully vaccinated and am experiencing only mild symptoms. I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community. Let’s work together to reduce the burden on our hospital systems at this critical time.”

The Commissioner will work remotely until his doctor clears him to return to the office. While he remains in constant contact with his Executive Team, Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will have day-to-day command of the Department until his return.