Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison test positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Jaffey
michael harrison
Posted at 6:09 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:09:48-05

BALTIMORE — Earlier today, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently self-isolating at his home in Baltimore.

Commissioner Harrison is currently only experiencing mild symptoms. This is a break-through infection; Commissioner Harrison is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot based on the recommended guidance from the Baltimore City Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m in good spirits,” said Commissioner Harrison. “I’m glad I was fully vaccinated and am experiencing only mild symptoms. I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community. Let’s work together to reduce the burden on our hospital systems at this critical time.”

The Commissioner will work remotely until his doctor clears him to return to the office. While he remains in constant contact with his Executive Team, Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will have day-to-day command of the Department until his return.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019