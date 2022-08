BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was shot multiple times on August 13 in the 200 block of South Stricker Street.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if the suspect and victim had any prior connection.

The teen suspect is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

His name is not being released at this time.