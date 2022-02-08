Watch
Baltimore Police asking for help identifying woman depicted in sketch

Baltimore Police
Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 16:25:11-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for your help identifying the person depicted in this sketch.

On January 23, 2022, officers found a woman found dead in the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue. She was found in the rear yard wearing a maroon pullover hoodie and patterned pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

