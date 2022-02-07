Baltimore Police arrest pair of shooting suspects

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Monday announced the recent arrests of two suspects wanted in separate shootings.

Damon Martin, 22, was taken into custody on February 6.

Police say he shot and wounded a 19-year-old man on January 24, in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

He now faces attempted first degree murder charges.

Two days earlier, on February 4, detectives also arrested 23-year-old Dayqun Lawson for fatally stabbing another man last year.

Back on December 30, officers found Jordan Braxton, 23, stabbed to death in the 5100 block of Dickey Hill Road.

It's unclear how investigators linked Lawson to the murder.

A motive wasn't revealed in either case.

BPD Damon Martin & Dayqun Lawson (Left to Right)



Over the weekend Baltimore City reported two more homicides and three non-fatal shootings.

So far in 2022 there have been 39 murders, which is eight more than this time in 2021.

