Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police arrest pair of shooting suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Photojournalist Fred Slade
Baltimore Police generic
Baltimore Police generic
Damon Martin & Dayqun Lawson
Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:34:25-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Monday announced the recent arrests of two suspects wanted in separate shootings.

Damon Martin, 22, was taken into custody on February 6.

Police say he shot and wounded a 19-year-old man on January 24, in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

He now faces attempted first degree murder charges.

Two days earlier, on February 4, detectives also arrested 23-year-old Dayqun Lawson for fatally stabbing another man last year.

Back on December 30, officers found Jordan Braxton, 23, stabbed to death in the 5100 block of Dickey Hill Road.

It's unclear how investigators linked Lawson to the murder.

A motive wasn't revealed in either case.

Damon Martin & Dayqun Lawson
Damon Martin & Dayqun Lawson (Left to Right)

Over the weekend Baltimore City reported two more homicides and three non-fatal shootings.

So far in 2022 there have been 39 murders, which is eight more than this time in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019