Baltimore Police arrest man allegedly responsible for shooting of 10-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested the man allegedly responsible for the shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl.

On Friday, at about 9:45 a.m., Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested 27 year-old Tirik Trotman who was wanted for the Feb. 27 shooting of a 10-year-old girl in a triple shooting.

A 45-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were also shot.

Police say Trotman and 23-year-old Nathaniel Diggs were actually shooting at one another and Trotman shot Diggs in the face after an argument near the 2300 block of North Fulton Avenue when the 10-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet while walking to the store.

RELATED: 10-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore triple shooting

Trotman was taken to Central Booking where he was officially charged with three counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder, three counts of Reckless Endangerment and other related charges.

Additionally, police arrested Diggs for his participation in the shooting.

Diggs, who was also arrested on Feb. 27, has been charged with discharging a fire arm, reckless endangerment, and other various handgun violations.

Trotman is currently waiting to see a court commissioner and Diggs is being held without bail.