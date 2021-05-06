Baltimore Police arrest and charge the suspect responsible for a June 2020 murder

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police were able to arrest and charge the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man in June 2020.

On June 11, 2020, 28-year-old Michael Montgomery was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Gelston Avenue.

After a lengthy investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Martinez Armstrong, of the 1800 block of N. Bond Street, was arrested in the 4700 block of Mt. Hope Drive.

Armstrong was transported to the homicide section and then to Central Booking, where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.