BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on the city's northwest side Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a business address in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue around noon. On scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Police have since released photos of two men they're looking to identify. Investigators also say a white Lexus LS430 was used in the incident.

Homicide Detectives Seeking Information on 4700 Gwynn Oak Avenue Murder #call4103962100 https://t.co/VBxctlM5t6 pic.twitter.com/hZVk1Lee6e — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 5, 2021

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. People can also call Metro Crime Stoppers art 1-866-7LOCKUP