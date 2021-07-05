Watch
Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on the city's northwest side Sunday

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on the city's northwest side Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a business address in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue around noon. On scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Police have since released photos of two men they're looking to identify. Investigators also say a white Lexus LS430 was used in the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. People can also call Metro Crime Stoppers art 1-866-7LOCKUP

