Baltimore Pickleball Club to open in Timonium late next year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Pickleball Club will be making its debut in Timonium late next year.

It's said to be Baltimore County's first indoor facility solely dedicated to pickleball.

The ownership group includes the mother and daughter team of Bonny Gothier and Alex Guerriere.

Gothier says she was introduced to the sport only four years ago, but realized how popular it had become in such a short period of time.

"Baltimore County currently has no pickleball-only indoor venues, but I often see hundreds of people participating on makeshift tennis courts outside, while also playing in adverse weather conditions including cold and rain," said Gothier. "With that type of commitment to the sport, we recognized the tremendous opportunity to fill an obvious need in the Baltimore community and grow the sport with the delivery of a world-class facility.”

Once open Baltimore Pickleball Club plans to offer co-ed, men's, women's, and youth leagues and tournaments for various skill levels.

Private lessons, walk-in play, and birthday party reservations will also be available.

The newly leased 12,000 square foot space at Timonium Exchange is expected to house four pickleball courts and a practice wall.

Others can watch game play from the upper mezzanine level of the facility, which may include workout equipment.

Over the past couple years, pickleball has become one of the nation's fastest growing sports in popularity.

"We believe pickleball will eventually become a sport played in high school and college, and our facility can also serve as a youth training center and venue for competitions and leagues," said Guerriere. Our objective is to create a best-in-class facility that rivals any around the country and we intend to be an active participant in and contributor to the local community.

