Baltimore patrol officers injured in early morning crash

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Two Baltimore City patrol officers were injured in an early morning crash in Southwest Baltimore while responding to help another officer.

According to Baltimore Police, an officer put out a signal 13 for assistance because they were involved in a foot pursuit with a suspect that bailed out of a crashed vehicle in the 4400 block of Birchwood Avenue.

Two patrol officers were responding when they collided at approximately 1:47 a.m. at the intersection of S. Hilton Street at Frederick Avenue. One of the cruisers hit a light pole and another was flipped on its side. Both officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The damaged cruisers were towed away just before 5 a.m. and the intersection was reopened.

According to Citizen App, that suspect from the pursuit was taken into custody. However, BPD said they do not have any arrest or suspect information at this time.