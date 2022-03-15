Baltimore pastor 'frustrated' after church burglarized for fourth time in as many months

BALTIMORE — A local pastor is calling for more police to patrol her West Baltimore community after her church was burglarized Sunday morning.

Pastor Grace Roscoe, from Shady Grove Baptist Church, was alerted of the burglary around 10:30 a.m. when the alarm was triggered from someone who gained entry through a side door.

“I believe because the alarm was going off…they only were able to take one heater,” said Roscoe.

She said the break-in marks the fourth time in as many months the church has been the target of a burglary.

Laptops, speakers and mics have been among the items stolen.

“I’m frustrated. Our members our frustrated,” Roscoe said. “They’ve taken so much from us consistently, When we replace things, they get taken again.”

Tremaine Davis has been a member of the church for over 40 years and can attest to its willingness to give back to the community.

She said the church doesn’t deserve the constant thefts.

“It is very hurtful,” Davis said. “Respect the building, respect the establishment and respect god’s place of worship too.”

Davis and Roscoe said the area is riddled with drug activity, adding it’s an issue that’s become an even bigger problem since a bus stop was moved in front of the church.

“It’s unsafe for the passengers of that bus, and it’s unsafe for our members and it’s unsafe for this community,” Roscoe said.

The church wants more police to patrol the community to help deter crime.

“We need it. We need that protection,” Roscoe said.

Davis added, “If there’s somebody of an authority that is able to watch then they’ll think twice before they start doing anything wrong to the building.”

Despite the burglaries, Roscoe said they have no plans to move.

“We plan to stay here and continue to help as much as we can,” she said.

If anyone has information about the incident, give police a call.