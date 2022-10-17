Baltimore outdoor dining policy open to public comment

BALTIMORE — Many people were out enjoying the beautiful fall weather over the weekend.

In Baltimore city, residents have about 30 days to comment on a draft of the city's expanded outdoor dining policy, so restaurants can keep their parklets open all-year-round.

The Baltimore city Department of Transportation already announced this summer that it was extending temporary outdoor dining permits at least until December 31, however, permits originally were supposed to expire July 1.

The extension was good news for most restaurants seeking to expand their business, although the owners of Foraged Eatery decided close its outdoor seating after an incident last month.

Foraged Eatery on North Charles Street posted pictures of its damaged outdoor dining area on Facebook last month, after they say a drunk driver drove into the restaurant's parklet barriers.

No one was hurt in the incident but the owners said they were closing their outdoor eating space early for the season because they didn't feel comfortable if customers were out on the patio.

The Baltimore city Department of Transportation currently is taking public comment on the proposed policy regulating the establishment of outdoor dining in parking lanes, in the public right-of-way.

The proposed regulations would establish restrictions on the location, construction, and use of a curbside facility; an application process and permit for constructing a curbside facility; set insurance requirements for curbside facility permit holders; as well as establish a process for enforcement of the curbside permit and rules for revoking those privileges.

Permits for outdoor dining were meant to be temporary, to help restaurant owners deal with emergency orders to close during the pandemic, but over time parklets have become part of the fabric of Baltimore’s restaurant scene.

The public comment period for the regulation is open until Monday, November 14.

Residents may share their thoughts on the policy by email, phone, or mail.

Email at dot_publiccomments@baltimorecity.gov

Phone (410) 396-6802 – front desk

Mail:

Charles L. Benton J. Building

Department of Transportation, 5th Floor

417 E. Fayette Street

Baltimore, MD 21202.

A full copy of the proposed curbside commercial policy is available here.