Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Orioles to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
File
The Orioles play an intrasquad game during 2020 summer camp
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:43:49-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles will join the cause in recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day when they take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

As part of the recognition, the Warehouse at Camden Yards will be illuminated in orange, all uniformed personnel will wear orange jerseys throughout the weekend, and all online and in-store sales from Orioles Authentics will benefit Moms Demand Action.

The Orioles Charitable Foundation will match 100 percent of Orioles Authentics sales from the weekend.

The Orioles will conduct a moment of silence prior to the game in memory of those who have lost their lives to gun violence, and to show support for organizations working to enact stricter gun legislation.

Founded after the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, Moms Demand Action fights for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence by passing stronger gun laws and working to close loopholes that jeopardize safety. For more information, visit MomsDemandAction.org.

Wear Orange Weekend began in 2013 after Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves, to commemorate her life after she was shot and killed on a Chicago playground. For more information, visit WearOrange.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019