Baltimore Orioles to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles will join the cause in recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day when they take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

As part of the recognition, the Warehouse at Camden Yards will be illuminated in orange, all uniformed personnel will wear orange jerseys throughout the weekend, and all online and in-store sales from Orioles Authentics will benefit Moms Demand Action.

The Orioles Charitable Foundation will match 100 percent of Orioles Authentics sales from the weekend.

The Orioles will conduct a moment of silence prior to the game in memory of those who have lost their lives to gun violence, and to show support for organizations working to enact stricter gun legislation.

Founded after the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, Moms Demand Action fights for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence by passing stronger gun laws and working to close loopholes that jeopardize safety. For more information, visit MomsDemandAction.org.

Wear Orange Weekend began in 2013 after Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves, to commemorate her life after she was shot and killed on a Chicago playground. For more information, visit WearOrange.com.