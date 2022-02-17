Baltimore Orioles hosting job fair for upcoming season

BALTIMORE, Md — Despite delays in spring training over the major league baseball's labor dispute, the Baltimore Orioles are looking to fill several open gameday positions within its staff.

On Thursday, they will be hosting a job fair at the Oriole Park Club level. There will be free parking in Lot A. You will need to show proof of your vaccination statues and wear a mask indoors.

If you get hired, there's a chance you could win a trip for two to the MLB All-star game in Los Angeles.

The job fair runs between 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

