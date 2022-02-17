Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Orioles hosting job fair for upcoming season

items.[0].image.alt
File
The Orioles play an intrasquad game during 2020 summer camp
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 6:43 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 07:39:39-05

BALTIMORE, Md — Despite delays in spring training over the major league baseball's labor dispute, the Baltimore Orioles are looking to fill several open gameday positions within its staff.

On Thursday, they will be hosting a job fair at the Oriole Park Club level. There will be free parking in Lot A. You will need to show proof of your vaccination statues and wear a mask indoors.

If you get hired, there's a chance you could win a trip for two to the MLB All-star game in Los Angeles.

The job fair runs between 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019