Baltimore nonprofit offers 'Second Chance' for HBO show props

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Thursday was the 20th anniversary of The Wire. Debuting back on June 2nd 2002, it’s now called one of the best shows ever made. Once again, Baltimore crime has been the center of an HBO show, with the “We Own This City” finale out this week.

But did you know props from both shows end up back in Baltimore?

A statue of Lord Cecil Calvert welcomes shoppers in at Second Chance, donated from The Wire when they finished filming. It remains as an ode to the show after the rest of the donated props were bought by locals.

“It definitely gets customers attention. I always see people taking pictures with it on the weekends,” said Katherine Snyder, assistant manager of the visual inventory team.

Snyder is in charge of setting up the store display. It includes laying out props donated by production crews.

Many people know Second Chance in South Baltimore as a place to find secondhand furniture or building materials, but because they have items from all decades of recent history, they have become a great source for production companies to use for props.

“With the supply chain issues, we have become a big resource for props. We have things from Victorian all the way to modern day brand new stuff so we can really provide a wide range of products,” said Snyder.

Snyder coordinates with the buyers to find them what they need.

“They tell me what they need and I keep an eye out for it. I’m in communication with the set buyers, sending them photographs and letting them know we have those lights you were looking for. We have that desk you needed or does this couch work?” said Snyder.

Over the years, they’ve worked on The Wire, House of Cards and more recently We Own This City, which tells the story of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

“Currently, we working on Lady in the Lake, which is a period piece set in 1960s Baltimore and there’s some flash backs to the 1930s so that’s very fun to select the things and work with the set buyers to find what they need,” said Snyder.

They try their best to label all the props that come in so it’s a scavenger hunt through the store to see what you can find. While you’re there, you may spot some iconic Baltimore pieces.

“Businesses closing send their merchandise or large statement pieces here so they can be memorialized in the store for Baltimore to still enjoy,” said Snyder.

Right now, the ‘R’ from the Domino Sugar sign and the bar from Café Hon are both on display. Those items aren’t for sale, but there for people to walk through and appreciate.