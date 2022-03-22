Baltimore nonprofit created to help wounded Ukrainians

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — As the Russian attacks continue, businesses in Baltimore continue to find ways to support Ukrainians. Tuesday, a nonprofit was launched to help those who have been wounded by transporting medical supplies into the country.

“Tactical medical supplies are unfortunately at the top of the list from everyone. From individuals who are fighting on the streets to volunteer groups to medical aid personnel on the ground, government officials,” said Alexander Chizhik, founder of Global Operations Group Ukraine Aid Inc.

Chizhik is Ukrainian-born and his Baltimore-based company, Global Operations Group, helps Ukrainian companies enter the us market, offering legal and cultural advice.

Initially, when he saw the war unfolding, he, like many, starting raising money or collecting donations for the hundreds of thousands of refugees who had to flee the country with little to no resources.

But as the war waged on with Russian missile attacks on civilian buildings, he realized a greater need.

“You have so many injured civilians from the bombings and the rocket attacks and the military, as well as the soldiers and people who are fighting on the ground,” said Chizhik.

The UN reports over 900 civilians have been killed and 1,500 have been wounded, warning actual numbers are likely considerably higher.

Those still in Ukraine are left with very little because it’s hard to get supplies in.

“You can’t just mail something to Ukraine these days. It’s country in the middle of war,” said Chizhik.

His friend Arthur Olshansky wanted to do more to help too. Also born in Ukraine, his company, Klik Solutions, has an office in Ukraine with 17 employees, many of whom are still in the country.

He hosted a donation drive, collecting four truckloads of supplies for refugees in surrounding countries but they couldn’t get anything into Ukraine.

So after lots of coordination, Chizhik launched the nonprofit get tactical medical supplies—like bandages and medicine— on the ground where they are needed most.

He has also worked to establish routes into Ukraine, partnering with government organizations and other businesses.

They hope to continue building up support and see this work through to the other side.

“We want to really be part of the big rebuild of Ukraine. It’s gonna take years to turn things around from where they are right now,” said Olshansky.

They are looking for other companies to partner with. Reach out to Donate@GOGUkraineAid.org to get involved.