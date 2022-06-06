Baltimore native Michael Phelps selected to U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native Michael Phelps is finally headed into the hall of fame in the games he dominated for nearly two decades.

Phelps was announced Monday that he was voted into the Class of 2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be on Friday, June 24 in Colorado Springs.

Phelps participated in five-consecutive Summer Olympics — from 2000 to 2016 - winning 28 medals, and 23 gold medals.

He is the most decorated Olympian of all-time, and the only male U.S. swimmer to compete on five Olympic teams.

Phelps won six medals in the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil. In 2000, at age 15, he became the youngest American male Olympian since 1932. He won an Olympic record eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympic Games.

This year's induction class includes eight individuals, two teams, two legends, one coach and one special contributor.

The inductees include Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Muffy Davis (Para alpine skiing and Para-cycling), Mia Hamm (soccer), David Kiley (Para alpine skiing, Para track and field, and wheelchair basketball), Michelle Kwan (figure skating), Phelps (swimming), Lindsey Vonn (alpine skiing), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming), the 1976 Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team, the 2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team, Gretchen Fraser (legend: alpine skiing), Roger Kingdom (legend: track and field), Pat Summitt (coach: basketball) and Billie Jean King (special contributor).

It's a distinct honor to welcome the class of 2022 into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame and to celebrate their remarkable individual and team achievements as representatives of Team USA,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said. “Induction into the Hall of Fame adds to the tremendous legacies of these great athletes and teams, and also memorializes the contributions of those members of the “team behind the team” who dedicated themselves to helping Team USA achieve success on and off the field of play.”

Phelps grew up in Towson and attended Towson High School in 2003. When he was younger, he trained at North Baltimore Aquatic Club.