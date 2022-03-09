Baltimore Museum of Art hosts 16th annual Student Art Showcase

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools presents their 16th annual Student Art Showcase at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

For the past 15 years, the museum has been hosting the "FYI: For Your Inspiration! Visual Art Gallery." The gallery showcases students' art from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

This year, for the first time, student work will be on display both in person at the BMA and online at the Baltimore City Public School's Fine Arts portal for all grade level galleries.

The Art Showcase Week Calendar:

Wednesday, March 9: Virtual Art Gallery Opening

Wednesday – Sunday, March 9-13: In-Person Viewing at the BMA from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Thursday, March 10: Museum extended hours until 9 p.m.

Families interested in viewing the student's artwork at the museum can reserve timed tickets in advance through the Baltimore Museum of Art's website.