Baltimore Museum of Art dedicates gender neutral bathroom to John Waters

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Museum of Art just dedicated a gender neutral bathroom to John Waters.

Waters is an artist, author, actor and filmmaker. The museum says he's a generous donor and benefactor at the museum.

The four new gender-neutral bathrooms and communal washrooms are located on the first floor of the museum.

Waters was at the ceremony today and says he is very excited about the bathrooms, which were his idea.

"They thought I was kidding, but I wasn't. I really wanted the restrooms named after me. Now, why? Public restrooms make all people nervous. They're unpredictable, sometimes attract perverts, and they're fueled by accidents...just like my favorite contemporary art."

Directors at the museum say adding gender neutral bathrooms is important and that it is never too late to make a step in the right direction.

The museum is open seven days a week and is free. All you have to do is reserve a space online.