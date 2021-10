BALTIMORE — A Baltimore mother has been charged in the death of her 4-year-old son.

Deyonte Davis died October 30 of last year.

In January 2021, the medical examiner ruled it homicide caused by methadone intoxication.

After nearly 10 months of investigation, police gathered enough evidence to arrest 44-year-old Latosha Nance.

She's now being held without bail at Central Booking, on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and False Statement.