Baltimore mayor to allocate funding for gun tip, homicide hotline rewards

BALTIMORE — In November 2021, the Board of Estimates approved the increased allocation of funds towards Metro Crime Stoppers Gun Tip and Homicide Hotline Rewards.

This was with the goal of encouraging residents to come forward with information that will help police solve crimes.

Director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Shantay Jackson negotiated a new agreement with Metro Crime Stoppers to allow an increase in awards offered for crimes involving murders and illegal guns.

This will add $4,000 to the reward amounts offered for murders and up to $2,000 for crimes involving illegal firearms.

Total rewards for homicides within the City will now be eligible for up to $6,000 for homicides and up to $8,000 for homicides that involve the use of illegal firearms.

“It is important that we make sure folks are appropriately rewarded for coming forward,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This will encourage residents to participate in building and shaping a new sense of community focused on healing and accountability — rather than this anti snitching culture that has failed so many of our residents.”