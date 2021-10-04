Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tests positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to his office, Scott took two separate tests Monday morning which came back positive.

Currently, he's feeling no symptoms.

Scott is reportedly self-isolating at his Northeast Baltimore home, where he will work remotely until he's cleared to return to City Hall.

Although it's unclear where Scott contracted the virus, he and City Councilman Zeke Cohen attended the Parade of Latino Nations on Sunday.

Contact tracing efforts are underway. Cohen says he has tested negative.

Earlier this year, Scott received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. His last negative test was last Friday.

“This serves as another reminder of the vast challenges faced by the ongoing global pandemic. Despite being vaccinated and following Baltimore City’s health protocols, breakthrough infections are a real threat. This could have been a different situation if Mayor Scott were not vaccinated," Scott's office said in a statement.

As of Monday, there have been 59,561 cases of COVID-19 in Baltimore since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,287 deaths. Over 54 percent of the city population has been fully vaccinated.

