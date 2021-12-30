Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says city will open additional COVID-19 testing sites amid increased demand

BALTIMORE — Demand for COVID-19 testing remains high in Baltimore as the city continues to see some of the highest case numbers since the start of the pandemic.

“Our new case rate is nearly fourfold higher than our previous peaks and hospitalizations too are also alarmingly high, COVID-19 related hospitalizations,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa who is the health commissioner in Baltimore City.

The surge in cases once again has people scrambling to get tested, but demand is so far exceeding supply. Health departments have even turned people away after running out of at home tests kits.

“To meet that increased demand, I am pleased really to announce that we will be standing up additional testing sites throughout the city over the few days and weeks,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott said the city will open a new testing site at the old police academy on Thursday at 3500 W. Northern Pkwy from 12:30 PM - 5:30 PM. According to the city’s website, pre-registration is preferred.

He also said the city has ordered 100,000 at home test kits and will distribute them among community organizations once the city gets them.

“It’s about keeping people as healthy as physically possible,” he said.

Officials believes getting testing helps limit the spread of the virus, but they stress getting vaccinated gets us all closer to normal.

“The areas of our most concern is that if you’re unvaccinated your rates, your chances of having severe illness from COVID are significantly increased,” Dr. Dzirasa said.