Baltimore man shot in Georgia after standoff with police, used children as hostages

BALTIMORE — Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, Maryland, was shot after a five hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, victim/complainant Rebecca Crews reported a domestic violence incident where she escaped her residence.

She reported that she was physically assaulted and held against her will by McCardell, with whom she shares two children (ages 1 and 2).

Crews also said she hid in the woods for hours until a family member picked her up and took her to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies soon learned McCardell had outstanding felony warrants stemming from a June 2022 domestic violence incident in Baltimore.

Police say they went to the residence to conduct a welfare check and they were met at the door by McCardell.

McCardell was at the door holding both children and fired a shot at officers. He retreated further into his home and fired another shot.

Deputies returned fire and McCardell barricaded himself in the home, firing a third shot.

A Special Response Team (SRT) negotiator made contact with McCardell through his father, spending several hours negotiating his surrender.

Throughout this process, McCardell was erratic and threatened to kill deputies. Negotiators got him to come to the door, but he was still holding his children and pointing a gun at the SRT entry team.

He was using his children as a human shield.

McCardell was taken into custody after an SRT member shot him. He was taken into custody and treated for his wound.

He faces the following charges: