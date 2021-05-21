Baltimore man sentenced to life for murder of woman wrongly thought to be a witness

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to four life terms in federal prison in connection to a woman's murder who was mistaken as a witness against his friend.

Latrina Ashburne, 41, was fatally shot on May 27, 2016 as she got into her car outside a home she shared with her mother on Rosalind Avenue.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Davon Carter and Clifton Mosley, 42, conspired to kill a witness who had provided information to law enforcement about a friend of Carter’s named Matthew Hightower.

Hightower had previously been indicted in a health care fraud scheme and under investigation for the murder of another man, David Wutoh.

In July or August 2015, Hightower found out about a whistle blower who had incriminating information on him in both cases.

Hightower was eventually convicted in September 2016. While he was jailed, Carter took over Hightower's marijuana distribution business.

At some point Carter and Mosley decided to murder the whistle blower they believed was responsible for Hightower's conviction.

Turns out the whistle blower was actually the neighbor of Ashburne.

When Ashburne was killed, the whistle blower reported it to law enforcement and told them she not Ashburne was the intended target.

Mosley has already been convicted but not yet sentenced. He too faces mandatory life in prison.