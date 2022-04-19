Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years without possibility of parole for armed robbery of 77 year-old man

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Judge J. Barry Hughes of Carroll County Circuit Court imposed 25 years without the possibility of parole for Baltimore man, Andre Lane.

Lane was found guilty of false imprisonment, robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery, conspiracy, second degree assault and theft over $1500 in the case of 77 year old Robert Litwin.

Andre Lane and his wife Beth Lane both resided in the home of Robert Litwin, but at some point Beth and Andre were no longer welcome to live with Mr. Litwin.

On April 25, 2019, Beth and Andre Lane entered the victims home, striking him with a deadly weapon knocking out one of his teeth. They took him to the basement and tied him to a chair using bungee cords and other items. Andre Lane gagged the victim by shoving a sock into his mouth and taping a cloth around his face. The couple took money from the victim using his bank card and blocked the basement door with a chair before they fled.

Mr. Litwin was secured to the chair for almost nine hours before he was able to break free and get to a neighbor’s house for help.

Both suspects were arrested eight days later at a hotel in North Carolina.

Beth Lane testified as a cooperating witness against her husband. In exchange for her testimony, she pled guilty conspiracy to commit robbery. After the trial she was sentenced to 10 years in the Division of Corrections, suspending all of that sentence but the time she has served from May 3, 2019. Upon her release from prison, she will be on 5 years of supervised probation.