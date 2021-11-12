Baltimore man sentenced to 147 years in prison for firing shots at four Baltimore County police officers following May 2020 pursuit

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 147 years in prison for firing shots at four Baltimore County police officers from inside his vehicle following a pursuit that took place in May 2020.

According to police, 36-year-old Justin Lee Buchanan, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, weapons violations and serious traffic offenses.

State's Attorney's Office for Howard County

The pursuit began when Baltimore County officers tried pulling over an Acura being driven by Buchanan, in the area of 2nd Avenue and Saratoga in Lansdowne.

Officers wanted to stop the car because Benjamin Lemon was in the backseat, and was wanted on a warrant related to a May 19 attempted shooting on Hollins Ferry Road.

Police say the chase ended just before 2:30 p.m. on Furnace Avenue in Elkridge. That's when Buchanan and Kelly allegedly fired gunshots from the Acura at Baltimore County officers. Police returned fire, striking both men. A gun was later recovered from the suspects inside the car along with several spent bullet casings.

No officers were seriously injured during the incident. Evidence later showed Buchanan’s DNA on the firearm used in the shooting.

“Violence in our community will not be tolerated, and any violence against law enforcement deserves the full weight of our justice system,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “I hope that today’s sentence, handed down by the court, will act as a deterrent to anyone who thinks this kind of lawlessness will be permitted in this space.”