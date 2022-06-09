Baltimore man sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder-for-hire conspiracy

BALTIMORE — 20-year-old Daquante Thomas, "Glock," plead guilty today to discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.

This was in connection with a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

According to the plea agreement, on October 4, 2020, Howard County Police responded to a shooting in the area of Basket Ring Road in Columbia. The victim Juan Ross was found shot and killed at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigation identified Thomas as one of the shooters.

The plea agreement shows that a co-conspirator accused Ross of cooperating with law enforcement, including on a live social media conversation on September 9, 2020, and in text message.

Ross was arrested on drug and weapon charges on September 9, 2020, but was released on bail after being interviewed by police.

Thomas admitted that the co-conspirator solicited him and another person to kill Ross and that he accepted payment from the co-conspirator to commit the murder.

The defendant used cellphones and a vehicle in the commission of the murder-for-hire.

On Oct. 4, 2020, after text messaging each other about the address where they could find the victim, Thomas and his associates drove to Columbia to find Ross.

A short time later, Thomas shot and killed and Ross, then drove away.

Thomas faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison for use and discharge of a firearm resulting in death.