Baltimore man sentenced after brutally assaulting man, robbing him outside casino

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 25 years for felony first degree assault after police say he brutally assaulted a man before robbing him.

In May 2021, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover and found an injured man who was unconscious.

Detectives learned that the victim and 33-year-old Dareius Washington were gambling at a nearby casino and after getting into a vehicle, Washington struck him multiple times. causing him to lose consciousness.

The defendant then pushed the victim out of the vehicle, exited the car and proceeded to stomp on the victim's face and head.

Washington then went through the victim's pockets and stole his wallet. before leaving the victim on the ground and going back into the establishment.

Thirty seconds later, he returned to the parking lot and stomped on the victim's head and face three more times.

The victim sustained serious trauma to his skull and face and was taken to the nearby hospital.

Washington was located in the hotel lobby and arrested.

He entered a guilty plea on November 3, 2021.