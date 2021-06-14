Baltimore man pleads guilty to the distribution of child pornography

BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty on Monday to the distribution of child pornography.

According to his plea, Eric Donovan Ashe from 2017 to September 2019, posed as multiple minor girls and sold purported self-made pornography to various men in exchange for over $24,000 in gift cards.

Officials say in addition to searching for child pornography for at least five years, he also distributed and received child pornography.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by up to lifetime of supervised release for distribution of child pornography.