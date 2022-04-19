Baltimore man pleads guilty to testing and transporting drugs for drug organization

BALTIMORE — Joseph Grigsby, 51, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The Baltimore native was a member of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine around the Baltimore area according to his guilty plea. He worked as a narcotics tester and transporter for this organization by traveling out of state to obtain cocaine and heroin.

He would travel to places like New York and Philadelphia, then return to Baltimore to deliver these narcotics to the DTO leader.

In late June 2020, federal agents began to intercept communications used by the DTO leader. The investigation began to ramp up when agents intercepted conversations where the organization leader discussed obtaining three kilograms of cocaine. Agents also watched Grigsby transfer a box that contained two kilograms of cocaine into the car in which the DTO leader was operating at a gas station in Owings Mills.

Not only was he a transporter for the organization, but Grigsby tested the narcotics as well. Federal agents intercepted a call where Grigsby can be heard describing the drugs as a "7.5 out of 10," and that the sample was "good" in his opinion.

After his resident was searched by officials, investigators found digital scales, hydraulic presses, and about 218 grams of a mixture containing both fentanyl and heroin.

Grigsby faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison.