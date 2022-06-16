Watch
Baltimore man pleads guilty to attempted armed robbery while on supervised release

Posted at 7:18 PM, Jun 16, 2022
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man faces a maximum sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty to an attempted armed robbery while on supervised release from prison.

Larry Haynes, 25, pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a Baltimore convenience store on January 21, 2021.

According to documents, the clerk refused to comply with Haynes' demand before he showed the clerk a gun in his waistband. The clerk called the convenience store's manager who had taken off to call police.

An off-duty Maryland State Police officers responded to the scene and detained Haynes until Baltimore City police officers arrived. Maryland State Police officers recovered a 9mm handgun loaded with 9mm cartridges from Haynes’ waistband. The attempted robbery was captured on in-house store security cameras.

Haynes was on supervised release for a prior federal firearms offense.

Haynes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up by three years of supervised release for attempt to interfere with commerce by robbery.

