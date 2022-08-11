Baltimore man murdered in Washington D.C., $25K reward for information leading to killer

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington D.C. are investigating the shooting death of a Baltimore man Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Metropolitan Police say they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.

Wolf later died at an area hospital.

So far no suspect has been charged, as investigators continue to search for potential leads and a motive in the case.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.