Baltimore man in custody for allegedly robbing bank in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A Baltimore man is in custody after allegedly robbing a bank Wednesday in Edgewood.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said someone walked into the Truist Bank on Gateway Road, pointed a gun at tellers and demanded money.

Later, a community member reported a suspicious car in the 900 block of Swallow Crest Court.

Inside the car was 32-year-old Mosiah Fit, also known as Charles Jerrod Blanding, Jr.

Evidence discovered inside the car reportedly linked Fit to the bank robbery.

He's now being held without bail on multiple gun and robbery charges.

Detectives don't believe any other suspects were involved.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call Detective Gouveia at 410-836-7104.

