Baltimore man gets 6 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl from Pikesville stash house

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Baltimore drug dealer who ran a stash house in a Pikesville apartment has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Donronald Dorsey, 33, was arrested while trying to sell fentanyl in a drugstore parking lot on Reisterstown Road at Old Court Road last year, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dorsey admitted he owned, and planned to sell, more than 400 grams (0.88 pounds) of fentanyl - enough to kill 20,000 people, according to the press release.

Law enforcement apprehended him on March 1, 2021, after seeing him leave the apartment stash-house and drive to the Reisterstown Road parking lot. Law enforcement found 20 plastic bags, each with about 50 gelatin capsules, that Dorsey and his co-conspirator planned to sell.

Dorsey and the co-conspirators had run the stash house, where they processed fentanyl and other drugs, since October 2020.

Erek L. Barron, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced that Dorsey was sentenced to six years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.