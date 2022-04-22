Baltimore man gets 20 years for brutal liquor store beating caught on camera

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being convicted of a brutal beating that was caught on surveillance.

The sentencing stems from February 12 of last year, when Darrius Jordan and Guy Thomas each walked into an Edmondson Avenue Liquor store.

Inside, surveillance footage showed the two getting into some kind of verbal spat which led to Jordan assaulting Thomas.

The two eventually walk back outside together, where Thomas begins speaking with someone inside a parked SUV.

Shortly after, Jordan attacks Thomas again kicking him several times in the head as he laid defenseless on the ground.

The person inside the SUV then exits and shoots Thomas before fleeing the scene with Jordan.

Thomas ultimately passed away. Jordan was found not guilty of murder. The gunman who shot Thomas is still on the run.

No motive was revealed.