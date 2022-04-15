Watch
Baltimore man faces life in prison after being convicted of 2020 gas station murder

Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:52:23-04

BALTIMORE — A man faces up to life in prison after being convicted of a December 2020 murder at a Baltimore gas station.

On Wednesday, William Holland was found guilty in the shooting death of Henry Orella at the Citgo in the 1100 block of Dundalk Avenue.

Prosecutors say Holland also tried killing Orella's father, when he reportedly tried fighting off the attack.

Holland's charges included one count each of first degree murder and attempted first second degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted armed robbery.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

