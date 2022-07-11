Baltimore man faces 16 years in prison after hung jury in first trial

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore jury found Michael Yates guilty after a previous jury was unable to come to a consensus earlier in the week.

He was found guilty of the following charges:



Possession of a regulated firearm after prior conviction

Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

Yates faces a maximum of 16 years in prison at sentencing on August 3, 2022.

In this case, the defense defended a motion to dismiss and a motion to suppress, based on the new Supreme Court opinion on the Second Amendment.

On June 23, the Supreme Court ruled that New York's law requiring a good reason before someone can carry a gun outside their home is unconstitutional. The constitution protects a right to carry a gun outside the home.

As a result, Gov. Hogan directed Maryland State Police to suspend Maryland's 'good and substantial reason' standard for wear and carry permits in line with this ruling.

On Oct. 21, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to reports of a man with a handgun in the 6400 block of O'Donnell Street.

Officers found a group of people were huddled inside of a make-shift shack.

When they entered the shack, they found Yates sitting in a chair along with several other people. On the ground between Yate's feet was a black handgun.

Yates was quickly detained and the gun recovered was a Sig-Sauer 9MM loaded handgun.

He is prohibited from possessing any handguns, regulated firearms, or ammunition because he was previously convicted of a felony in June of 2015.