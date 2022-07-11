Watch Now
Baltimore man faces 16 years in prison after hung jury in first trial

<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 12:53:33-04

BALTIMORE  — A Baltimore jury found Michael Yates guilty after a previous jury was unable to come to a consensus earlier in the week.

He was found guilty of the following charges:

  • Possession of a regulated firearm after prior conviction
  • Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

Yates faces a maximum of 16 years in prison at sentencing on August 3, 2022.

In this case, the defense defended a motion to dismiss and a motion to suppress, based on the new Supreme Court opinion on the Second Amendment.

On June 23, the Supreme Court ruled that New York's law requiring a good reason before someone can carry a gun outside their home is unconstitutional. The constitution protects a right to carry a gun outside the home.

RELATED: With similar concealed carry laws as New York, could SCOTUS ruling impact Maryland?

As a result, Gov. Hogan directed Maryland State Police to suspend Maryland's 'good and substantial reason' standard for wear and carry permits in line with this ruling.

READ MORE: Hogan orders State Police to halt ‘good and substantial reason’ for wear and carry permit applications

On Oct. 21, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to reports of a man with a handgun in the 6400 block of O'Donnell Street.

Officers found a group of people were huddled inside of a make-shift shack.

When they entered the shack, they found Yates sitting in a chair along with several other people. On the ground between Yate's feet was a black handgun.

Yates was quickly detained and the gun recovered was a Sig-Sauer 9MM loaded handgun.

He is prohibited from possessing any handguns, regulated firearms, or ammunition because he was previously convicted of a felony in June of 2015.

