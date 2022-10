ELKRIDGE, Md. — A 20-year-old Baltimore man is dead following a Sunday evening motorcycle collision.

Police say Marval Iran Polk Jr. was riding south on Route 1 in Elkridge, when he struck a Honda Accord that was making a left turn from Port Capital Drive.

Polk died on scene, while the Honda driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Roads in the area were reopened after about three-hours.