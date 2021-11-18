Baltimore man convicted in the October 2019 murder of his girlfriend's cousin

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been convicted in the murder of his girlfriend's cousin in October 2019.

Officials say on October 12 just after 1 p.m., 24-year-old Jimmy McRavin and his girlfriend were arguing inside his home when he grabbed her neck causing her to fall to the ground.

He then proceeded to kick her as she was curled up on the ground. This is when his mother intervened, pulling her son off of the victim.

She sustained bruising and swelling to her left eye as a result of the attack.

As McRavin was leaving the residence, his girlfriend said she was calling her cousin to come over.

Officials say he paced back and forth in front of his home for about 15 minutes before the cousin, 25-year-old James Thompson arrived.

Witnesses told police that Thompson did not say anything as he approached, however McRavin pulled out a gun began shooting at the 25-year-old multiple times before fleeing the scene.

McRavin faces a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison for the following charges.