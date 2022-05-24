Baltimore man charged with stabbing Amtrak employee in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A West Baltimore man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an employee at Philadelphia's Amtrak station early Monday morning.

Adiren Mayo, 29, of Baltimore, is accused of getting in a fight with a 41-year-old employee at Amtrak's 30th Street Station at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, said Philadelphia police today.

Mayo allegedly got in a fight after both he and the employee went to use the bathroom, said police.

The employee is in serious condition after being stabbed twice in the chest with a folding knife, said police. The victim told ABC6 that he tried to defend himself with Windex.

Mayo is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.