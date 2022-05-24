Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore man charged with stabbing Amtrak employee in Philadelphia

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 12:32:14-04

PHILADELPHIA — A West Baltimore man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an employee at Philadelphia's Amtrak station early Monday morning.

Adiren Mayo, 29, of Baltimore, is accused of getting in a fight with a 41-year-old employee at Amtrak's 30th Street Station at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, said Philadelphia police today.

Mayo allegedly got in a fight after both he and the employee went to use the bathroom, said police.

The employee is in serious condition after being stabbed twice in the chest with a folding knife, said police. The victim told ABC6 that he tried to defend himself with Windex.

Mayo is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019