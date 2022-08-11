Baltimore man charged with shooting in western MD is arrested after police chase this morning

An 18-year-old Baltimore man accused of shooting a man in western Maryland was arrested in the city this morning after a chase during which he crashed into an off-duty police officer's car.

Aiyontae Michael Moye allegedly committed a home invasion in Cumberland, Allegany County, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, where a 33-year-old man was struck by gunfire.

After police searched throughout the night for Moye, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT) and the U.S. Marshals - Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force saw the suspect in a car at about 6 a.m. this morning near Leakin Park, at Gwynns Falls Parkway and Windsor Mill Road.

Moye appeared to be sleeping in the car, but when police approached, a female and a child got out of the vehicle. Moye then jumped into the driver's seat and drove away, said police.

Moye later crashed into a vehicle driven by an off-duty city police officer at Dolphin Street and West Mount Royal Avenue; Moye fled the car and ran away, climbing a fire escape on a nearby building on John Street.

Law enforcement ultimately apprehended him on the roof without incident.

Moye is charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit assault, burglary, disturbing the peace, and gun charges, according to online records. He was ordered held without bond.