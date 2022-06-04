Baltimore man charged with murder in death of 2-month-old child in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore man was charged in the death of his 2-month-old son in Caroline County.

Police arrested 49-year-old Sean Casey Pierce on Friday in connection with the death of his infant child Chance Pierce.

He is in the Caroline County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse and neglect of a minor.

Officers were called to a camper on Buena Vista Avenue in Federalsburg shortly before 5 p.m. on May 30.

Chance Pierce was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware where he died.

The autopsy revealed the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide.

Sean Pierce was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged in connection to his son’s death.

