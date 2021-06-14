Baltimore man charged in double stabbing that left one dead at a Virginia motel Sunday

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A 67-year-old Baltimore man is in custody following a double stabbing that left one person dead at a Virginia motel Sunday night.

Just after 9:45pm, police in Prince George County Virginia were called to the Baymont Inn at 5380 Oaklawn Boulevard.

Arriving officers found 45-year-old Willie Walden Jr. and a woman in the courtyard each suffering from several stab wounds.

Walden died on scene, while the woman was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Ollie Lankford and charged him with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Prince George Va Police Ollie Lankford Jr.

There's no word on what led to the incident. It's also unclear if Lankford and the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information should call police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

