Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore man charged in double stabbing that left one dead at a Virginia motel Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
WMAR
Police: Baby found inside car near crime scene
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:06:03-04

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A 67-year-old Baltimore man is in custody following a double stabbing that left one person dead at a Virginia motel Sunday night.

Just after 9:45pm, police in Prince George County Virginia were called to the Baymont Inn at 5380 Oaklawn Boulevard.

Arriving officers found 45-year-old Willie Walden Jr. and a woman in the courtyard each suffering from several stab wounds.

Walden died on scene, while the woman was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Ollie Lankford and charged him with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Ollie Lankford
Ollie Lankford Jr.

There's no word on what led to the incident. It's also unclear if Lankford and the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information should call police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020