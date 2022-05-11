Baltimore man charged in April gas station shooting that left two innocent customers wounded

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a double shooting last month at a Northwest Baltimore gas station.

Joseph Moulden, 47, was apparently in a dispute with someone in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, when he allegedly decided to fire gunshots indiscriminately.

As result two innocent customers at the nearby BP gas station were struck.

Initially police had said there was a third victim shot, but that actually turned out to be Moulden who was also wounded.

Police aren't sure if he shot himself, or if it was someone he was arguing with.

The 22 and 37-year-old victims survived.

Following the incident Moulden reportedly fled the scene, and took himself to a hospital.

He was taken into custody May 10, on multiple counts of attempted first degree murder charges.